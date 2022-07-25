A few days earlier it was reported that Sajid Nadiadwala had teamed up with Kartik Aaryan for a war biopic and he had also roped in ace director Kabir Khan to helm the project.

Now, as per latest reports in Bollywood Hungama, Nadiadwala is looking to cast either Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif as the leading lady. The movie is a true-life account of a soldier and Nadiadwala is keen to get a hit under his belt. The last few releases from his production houses only received lukewarm responses and so he decided to bring in the current golden boy, Kartik Aaryan to change his fortunes.

Nadiadwala’s releases so far have been ‘Tadap’, ‘Bachchhan Pandey’, ‘Heropanti 2’ and none of them were blockbusters.

According to the source, “After a stream of flops, Sajid is looking to change his fortunes with Kartik Aaryan, the current Midas of the box office. Either Katrina or Deepika is likely to be cast opposite Kartik. Katrina is a close friend of director Kabir Khan and she is likely to bag the role.”

For now, no official confirmation has come from producer Nadiadwala or director Kabir Khan regarding this casting. But if either of these leading ladies are cast, the star power of the movie will automatically be more and the buzz generated for the movie will be immense.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, on the work front, has ‘Shehzada’, which is the Hindi remake of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. He will also be seen in ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’ and ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’.