Katrina, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter to star in horror comedy

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are coming together for a horror comedy film titled “Phone Bhoot”, which is scheduled for a 2021 release.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Gurmeet Singh. It is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinema in 2021. pic.twitter.com/qUxbj2dvtN — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) July 20, 2020

“Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way. #PhoneBhoot, ringing in cinemas near you in 2021,” read the official announcement tweet on Monday by Excel Entertainment, the production house of Sidhwani and Akhtar.