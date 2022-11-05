ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Katrina, Siddhant, Ishaan-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ collects Rs 2.05 crores on Day 1

Actors Katrina Kaif, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter’s latest horror-comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’ has minted Rs 2.05 crores on its first day of release.

Film trade analyst took to Twitter and wrote: “#PhoneBhoot records low numbers on Day 1. Biz did pick up towards evening shows, but not enough to record a healthy total. All eyes on Day 2 and 3. Fri, 2.05 cr. #India biz.”

The film revolves around a ghost, who reaches out to two bumbling ghostbusters for a business idea. However, their plans go downhill as the eerie ghost reveals her plan.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

