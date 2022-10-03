Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif will be essaying the role of a ghost in her upcoming release ‘Phone Bhoot’. The horror-comedy also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. This is the first time she will be seen playing the character of a ghost in a film.

The makers had recently shared a BTS video from the sets of the film. It showed the cast having a great time during the making of the film thereby raising the excitement of the audience to see the three actors together in the film.

‘Phone Bhoot’ has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh, who is known for his work on the crime-drama streaming show ‘Mirzapur’. The film, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, will also mark Kartina’s first film after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar-owned Excel Entertainment, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is set to be released on November 4, 2022.

20221003-192604