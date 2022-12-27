ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Katrina wishes Salman on his birthday, calls him ‘Tiger’, ‘OG’

NewsWire
0
0

It’s raining birthday wishes for ‘Tiger 3’ actor Salman Khan, who celebrates his birthday on Tuesday. Almost the whole of B-town attended his midnight birthday bash, which he hosted in Mumbai ditching his regular practice of partying at his Panvel farmhouse.

Katrina Kaif, who earlier dated Salman, also took to the story section of her Instagram to send birthday wishes to Salman with whom she will share the screen in their upcoming spy-action movie ‘Tiger 3’.

Calling Salman an “OG (original gangster)”, she shared a monochromatic picture of him seated on a bike. Salman appears to be staring into the camera lens as he sports a light stubble in the picture.

Katrina wrote on the picture, “Tiger Tiger Tiger ka happy birthday @beingsalmankhan #OG.”

Katrina and Salman dated during the mid and late 2000s and have done several films together. The two were together till somewhere around 2009 after which Katrina went on to date Ranbir Kapoor. The two starred together in ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’.

Katrina and Ranbir too eventually parted ways during the shoot of ‘Jagga Jasoos’ when differences between them crept in.

While Katrina married Vicky Kaushal in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur last year in December, Ranbir married Vicky’s ‘Raazi’ co-star Alia Bhatt in April, this year.

20221227-151007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Joyita Chatterjee reveals her crush on Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra

    Jannat Zubair and Faisu’s new single ‘Lehja’ shot at real wedding

    Ajay Devgn always wanted to be a director, says childhood pal...

    NCB’s Key witness in Aryan Khan Drug Case, Prabhakar Sail, is...