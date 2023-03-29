ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Katy Perry has been sober for 5 weeks after promise to fiance Orlando Bloom

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry hasn’t tasted a drop of alcohol in over a month after making a promise to her fiance Orlando Bloom.

The ‘Firework’ singer, 38, revealed she wanted to quit drinking and made a pact with the Pirates of Caribbean actor, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

She made the admission while attending a curated cocktail event of all things. However, she didn’t participate in trying out any of the drinks in New York – instead leaving that part of the night to fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and the show’s host Ryan Seacrest.

She proudly told reporters at the event: “I’ve been sober for five weeks today.”

Then, pretending to cry, she added to ‘People’ magazine: “I’ve been doing a pact with my partner (fiance Orlando Bloom) and I want to quit.”

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Luke then chimed in to ask if she was caving at such an event. However, she defiantly slapped back: “No, girl! I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months.”

Thankfully for the star, her range of non-alcoholic drinks, which she released last year, were at the ready throughout the night. It remains to be seen how Orlando is supporting the star in her sobriety journey, but the pair are known to be very supportive of each other.

