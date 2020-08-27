Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom become parents to baby girl

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) Pop star Katy Perry and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, have welcomed their first child together. They have named her Daisy Dove Bloom.

The Grammy-nominated singer and Bloom shared the news through UNICEF, where they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors. The organisation posted the news on its social media handles.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they said.

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes,” they added.

The couple has been dating since 2016. They shared that they empathise with “struggling parents now more than ever”.

“Since Covid-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever,” they said.

To celebrate their daughter’s birth and joy, they established a donation page on baby Daisy’s behalf, so fans can support “a healthier world for every child”.

The couple’s daughter arrived into the world on Wednesday. This is the first child for Perry and the second for Bloom. The actor and his former wife Miranda Kerr have a nine-year-old son, Flynn.

–IANS

sug/vnc