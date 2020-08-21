Canindia News

Katy Perry unhappy with female singers being pitted against each other

Singer Katy Perry is not too happy with people comparing her to fellow female singers.

She pointed out that male singers are never made to compete, but she gets comments comparing her to artistes like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga.

“We never see Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes fighting, you don’t read about Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber fighting, right? You never hear that,” she said during a podcast, reports metro.co.uk.

“But take any female performer and you hear about it every single day. You wanna read my Twitter comments? No, you don’t, because it’s like, ‘who’s better than who? Who’s skinnier than who? Who’s sold more number ones than who? Who’s doing better this year than who? Who made this much more?’ ‘Okay, well, what about just liking the music? Why?” she asked.

Perry also said that she is competitive, but “I’m not competitive with women. I’m competitive in that I want to succeed, I care about my art.”

