Katya Coelho becomes first Indian female iQFoiler to qualify for 2023 Asian Games

Katya Coelho became the first female IQFoiler to qualify for the Asian Games after winning gold at the third trial in the IQ foil event, a windsurfing class in sailing sport, organised by the Army Yachting node of India.

Katya won gold in the IQ Foil Women’s Class at YAI Senior Nationals in the 2nd round of Asian Games Selections Trials for the IQ Foil Category held at INWTC, Mumbai. She has also won gold at Senior Nationals and 1st round of Asian Games Selection Trials for the IQ Foil Category.

She was also the first female Indian surfer to represent at Asian Games 2018.

Commenting on her qualification, the ENGN-backed athlete said: “It is a big moment in my career to be able to represent my country on such a big platform. My aim is to win Gold for India. As newer sports get recognised in India and receive love and support from the fans, we will see more athletes coming up and making our country proud.”

The 23-year-old international windsurfer has won 2 medals at the Asian Open Championship in 2015 and over 10 national gold medals and also has a silver in the Asian championships 2022 — the first international medal in IQFoil by any Indian.

She was the only Indian female windsurfer to compete in the Youth Olympics in 2014.

20230214-161603

