‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ actress Kaveri Priyam, who’s done a number of roles in various TV shows is now inclined towards exploring digital space.

Kaveri says: “Ofcourse, I want to work in the web space because it is the unconventionality of the medium that attracts me.”

“I know the raw factor of that medium allows a lot of actors to perform and deliver their best. There’s so much to explore in the web space, even the films are no longer confined to the big screen only”

She furthermore adds: “I want to play all kinds of roles, All genres and all shades. There’s nothing specific I want to stick to, I want to try everything as an actor. I don’t want to confine myself to anything specific.”

