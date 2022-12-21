ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kaveri Priyam, Ravi Bhatia, Imran Nazir come together in ‘Yaad Karoge’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’ actress Kaveri Priyam, and ‘Jodha Akbar’ fame Ravi Bhatia have come together for a music video ‘Yaad Karoge’, along with Imran Nazir. The song sung by Sandeep Jaiswal has been shot in Udaipur.

Its lyrics are by Sanjeev Srivastava, and the music is composed by Gaurav-Sandeep.

Talking about the song, Imran said: “The song has been shot in Udaipur. It is all about a love triangle where I’m getting married to Kaveri and Ravi Bhatia plays her bodyguard.”

Further revealing about the entire storyline that is depicted in the song, the ‘Maddam sir’ actor added: “It’s a story set in royal palace of Udaipur which depicts myself and Kaveri are getting married, after she ditches Ravi Bhatia who is playing her bodyguard as they where in relationship. Then, later in part two, it will be shown that Ravi was caught being cheated due to which Kaveri decided to marry me.”

On his experience working with co actors Kaveri and Ravi, he said: “It was an amazing experience and quite challenging as well because it was quite hot there. Also, with heavy costumes it was difficult. It was a fun working experience as everyone was so supportive on set. It was fun working with Kaveri and Ravi as both are genuine human beings and lovely co actors to work with.”

20221221-175205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal CM

    Sushant tribute film ‘Nyaay: The Justice’ teaser, poster out

    ‘Bigg Boss’: Unforgettable rivalry of television personalities in show

    ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Prithvi Shaw opens up on beginning his...