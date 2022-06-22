TV actor Kaveri Priyam’s last appearance was in the TV show, ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’. The show ended about two weeks ago. The actress, now says that she is going to be picky about what she does next.

Speaking to TOI, Kaveri said, “For me, it is important to enjoy what I do. I enjoyed playing Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and I loved doing something different while playing Dr Monami in Ziddi Dil Maane Na. I do not enjoy playing run-of-the-mill kind of roles. For me, experimenting is a must. In current times, when content is king, I would like to be part of substantial content, be it any genre. And with so many options available, given the many platforms, one can be choosy and do the kind of work that they want to.”

After her show, ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke’ went off the air, Kaveri took her time to return to TV with another show. Speaking about taking not jumping right away into another show, Kaveri said, “I waited for one and a half years for a role like Dr Monami. I was being offered other roles, but those didn’t work for me. Bubbly ladki hai, chirpy hai… that was the description of almost every character that was offered to me. That was because my character Kuhu in Yeh Rishtey… became a hit. I didn’t want to repeat that, instead, I wanted to play a contrasting character which I finally bagged.”

Kaveri further added, “The sad truth about our industry is that people offer you the kind of roles that they have already seen you doing. Either they do not want to take risks or they lack that sort of faith in you and perhaps themselves as well. I was lucky enough to have producers who trusted me with a different and fleshed-out character.”