Kavita Banerjee all set to play a negative role in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’

TV actress Kavita Banerjee has been roped in to play a negative role in the show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’. The actress talked about her role and said that though again she is playing a negative character but she has no regrets as she enjoys doing such characters as they are fun and challenging at the same place.

She shared: “I have played negative role in the shows, ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’ and ‘Rishton ka Manjha’. Playing Sonal in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ is like a wish being ticked off my acting bucket list. Performing a negative character is extremely challenging and fun at the same time.”

The ‘Naagin 6’ actress added every character has different shades, similarly this is different from the previous ones and she just hopes to do justice to her role.

“Although I have mostly played negative characters on TV so far, but every character has been so very different from the other, and hence the challenge/fun never ceases. I just hope that I am able to do justice to my character and the fans of the show give me the same love they do to the show,” she said.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

