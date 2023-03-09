ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kavita Kaushik gives befitting reply to her troller, says, ’42!!! And I’m beautiful’

Actress Kavita Kaushik, who made her TV debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Kutumb’ and was later seen in the sitcom ‘F.I.R’, responded to a Twitter user who called her ‘Ugly’, saying that even at the age of 42, she is ‘beautiful’ and ‘hot’.

She posted: “42!!! And I’m beautiful AF! Aur Hot itni hu ki uffff!!!(And I am so hot).. Sorry aapko aapke gharvaaale paalne mei daal ke bhool gaye! (Sorry your family members put you in a cradle and forgot) Big hug to you, i’m sure you are nice, just unloved”

One of the social media users had trolled herm saying: “Ugly 41-year-old lady”.

The actress, who had also participated in dance reality shows like ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8’, ‘Nach Baliye 3’ and also entered ‘Bigg Boss 14’ as a wild card contestant, took to her Twitter handle to reply to this comment and many of her fans also supported her.

One mentioned: 42!!! Actually 42 is the age to begin life with positivity, youthful appearance making fun, dreaming about future and fanatasy.. Enjoy your life with positivity..forget and forgive to trolls..”

Another wrote: “And a big hug to you ma’am, we simply love you in all Avatar.”

On the work front, the actress was recently seen in the popular sitcom ‘Maddam Sir’ in a guest appearance.

