Kavita Kaushik on reprising her character in ‘Maddam Sir’

TV actress Kavita Kaushik, who is known for portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala in the sitcom ‘F.I.R.’, has reprised her character in ‘Maddam Sir’. She talks about joining the cast of the show and reprising the role in the show.

Kavita sasy: “I’m very overwhelmed with the kind of response I’m getting about reprising Chandramukhi Chautala again in ‘Maddam Sir’. It is very sweet. I’m very fortunate to play this iconic character and I think people will be watching it’s reruns for a long time. I think my USP is playing cops and detectives and I am the happiest doing action and comedy.”

“We had been talking about bringing Chandramukhi’s character on ‘Maddam Sir’ for quite a while. It was just about figuring how to place her cameo in the storyline organically. The timing feels absolutely perfect now and the reason for Chautala coming into the show is also very beautifully written by the writers. I had a great time during the shoot, have great memories and shared a great bond with everyone here, “adds the ‘Kutumb’ actress.

The show that highlights the lives of four female officers in Lucknow’s Mahila Police Thana, brings out feminine instincts to solve cases. It introduces an unconventional way of policing with a belief of ‘policing with heart’. As the show addresses social issues through four women police officers it is titled, ‘Maddam Sir’.

‘Maddam Sir’ airs on Sony SAB.

