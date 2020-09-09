Kavitha Reddy denies getting arrested for moral policing actress

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (IANS) Taking serious note of media reports of her arrest, Congress leader Kavitha Reddy on Wednesday said a section of the political leadership has launched a smear campaign against her. Reddy has been accused of heckling and moral policing actress Samyuktha Hegde in a city park.

Speaking to IANS, Reddy neither confirmed nor denied that she was arrested or released on bail by the local police station. She said that there was no case against her.

According to her, she has apologised to Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde over social media and even she (Hegde) has confirmed that she was not interested in pursuing the case further.

“Such being the case, how and from where these stories are coming from?”, she said and added that this was nothing but a malicious campaign launched against her by political opponents in Bommanahalli where she resides.

On September 4, Reddy was allegedly involved in a scuffle with Samyuktha Hegde, and the latter had taken to various social media sites to share a video clip of the incident. Reddy was seen allegedly attacking and abusing the film actress inside a lake park.

After registering her protest, Hegde had lodged a complaint against Reddy with the police. However, Reddy apologised on her Twitter handle, saying that she made a mistake by reacting aggressively.

“I have always opposed moral policing. I realise that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in my reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends!” she had tweeted.

–IANS

