K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s probe in the Delhi excise policy case, submitted her bank, personal and business details with the ED on Thursday.

She wrote a letter to the agency saying that she would further communicate through either her representative or via email.

Her letter has been accessed by IANS. She says in the letter that being a woman she was protected by the postulates of law, and may not be called to the office of Directorate. She said that she was always willing and ready to appear through audio/video mode and had also invited the officers at her residence which was as per the mandate of law but her request was turned down.

“The proceedings of March 11 would leave no manner of doubt that I have rendered all due assistance and cooperation within my reach and knowledge. I had furnished all relevant information and answered all queries to the best of my knowledge, ability, and understanding,” Kavitha said.

She said that she was shocked as her cell phone was impounded.

Kavitha has also objected that she was made to sit at the ED office even after sunset. She said since she was not asked categorically in person, she chose to send her representative Soma Bharat Kumar.

“I am sending my authorised representative Soma Bharat Kumar, General Secretary, Bharat Rashtra Samiti to handover this representation along with my bank statement(s), personal and business details as sought. You may take the same on record and if any other document or information is required, you may communicate the same to my authorised representative or apprise me through email. I shall earnestly comply with the same,” her letter read.

The Line of Investigation

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders tha were allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha’s associate.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC’s former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the case.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230316-143802