Kavitha summoned again on March 20 by ED

Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who skipped the questioning of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi excise policy scam, has been summoned again on March 20 by the probe agency.

On Thursday, her second round of questioning had to be done which she skipped.

Now, the ED has sent her another summon to join the investigation on March 20.

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group that allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders. The money was allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha’s associate.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC’s former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged in the case.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

