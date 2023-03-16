INDIA

Kavitha to skip ED probe in Delhi excise policy case

NewsWire
0
0

K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who was all set to join the investigation of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with Delhi excise policy scam case, is likely to skip the summon.

Sources said that she gave a letter to the ED on Wednesday saying her issue was pending before the Supreme Court and hence she needs time.

During her first appearance, she was reportedly confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai, who had represented the South Group which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to the AAP leaders allegedly used during the Goa Assembly polls.

Pillai has reportedly said that he was Kavitha’s associate.

On Wednesday, the ED recorded the statement of Buchchi Babu, the BRS MLC’s former auditor and also a member of the South Group.

Kavitha has maintained that she has never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI and the ED in connection with the case, claiming that her name was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in the excise policy case.

20230316-120804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Masrat Alam’s nomination as Hurriyat chief marks end of separatist politics...

    Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Pandey team up for new campaign

    Deep Sidhu, Ikbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate crime...

    Haryana ideal destination for pharma hub: Chief Secretary