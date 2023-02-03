ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kavvin Dave, Sunita Rajwar to host interactive game show ‘Bzinga’

Actors Kavvin Dave and Sunita Rajwar have been roped in to host the new interactive game show ‘Bzinga’.

Kavvin will keep the audience engaged as the smart and jolly nephew, while Sunita – the overbearing, enthusiastic aunt – will chime in and deliver some fun anecdotes and punches to entertain the viewers.

The show will give two unusually crazy families an opportunity every week to win lots of exciting prizes by competing with each other in four fun-filled games, resulting in humorous situations. The viewers can also participate in all the games from the comfort of their homes through the ‘Bzinga’ mobile app and win some cool prizes while watching the game show on TV.

Talking about being part of Bzinga, Kavvin said, “I have been part of a lot of movies and then made a few appearances on some popular shows. However, what makes this show even more special to me is that this is the first time I will be hosting a reality show. I am really excited and glad about this fun and entertaining gaming reality show. I am looking forward to the beginning of this new show.”

Sunita said, “I am feeling fantastic that I will be co-hosting the show with Kavvin… I’ll be portraying the role of his aunt and will entertain the audience. I have been part of Zee Kutumb before, but this is the first time that I will be hosting a show full-time for Zee TV. I hope the audience is as excited as I am for this show, and they will love me as they have always done.”

‘Bzinga’ will air on Zee TV every Sunday from February 12 at 5 p.m.

