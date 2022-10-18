ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘KBC 14’: Big B recalls shooting for ‘Sholay’, praises Akshay for his stunts

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled shooting for a milestone film ‘Sholay’ and how the director of the film Ramesh Sippy did the shooting in a flower valley rather choosing a desert that is more appropriate for a dacoit-based film. He also talked about getting injured on the sets of the film on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

While having a conversation with ‘KBC 24’ contestant Dipesh Jain, Big B discussed his past and shooting for ‘Sholay” which was a blockbuster film released in 1975 starring him, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan.

Be it action sequences, dialogues of Gabbar, played by Amjad Khan and Thakur (played by late veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar or Hema Malini as Basanti, or the friendship of Jai and Veeru, played by Big B and Dharmendra, every element of the movie made it an iconic creation.

Big B revealed action sequences shot during the film and getting injured on the sets and many other aspects of the film.

He told he still limps because of his injuries in past. According to him, the actors don’t get hurt now because of the new safety precautions as contractually, the producer makes sure that any dangerous stunts are not performed by the actors.

Big B also opened up about taking help from foreign stunt directors for the first time for the film.

He said: “In the earlier days, people did not know about these safety precautions, and the actors, would get injured almost every time they would be shooting.”

Furthermore, he said there are still many actors who do their stunts themselves like Akshay Kumar, and added: “He is a passionate actor, he will jump from one building to the other or set himself on fire.”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221018-135202

