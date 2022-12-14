Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said he doesn’t like compliments and also opened up on why he prefers wearing funky outfits on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

A nine-year-old contestant, Aaryav Shah from Ahmedabad, took over the hotseat and played the game with the host. Aaryav requested to be allowed to show a ‘report card’ highlighting Big B’s fun side and one of popular dialogues: “Hum jahaan pe khade hote hain, wahin se line shuru hoti hai (The queue starts from the point where I stand in it).”

Big B then went on to talk about his dislike for too many compliments: “I don’t like it if someone praises me a lot.”

Hearing this, Aaryav replied that he loves being appreciated: “Sir, no compliment is too much. At least compliments make us feel better.”

When the contestant quizzed Big B about his funky outfit, he replied: “I am wearing this on purpose because I was informed that this is the ‘Juniors’ segment and I must wear clothes that match up to the age of the contestants.”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

