‘KBC 14’: Big B shows up in funky clothes in honour of Juniors

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said he doesn’t like compliments and also opened up on why he prefers wearing funky outfits on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

A nine-year-old contestant, Aaryav Shah from Ahmedabad, took over the hotseat and played the game with the host. Aaryav requested to be allowed to show a ‘report card’ highlighting Big B’s fun side and one of popular dialogues: “Hum jahaan pe khade hote hain, wahin se line shuru hoti hai (The queue starts from the point where I stand in it).”

Big B then went on to talk about his dislike for too many compliments: “I don’t like it if someone praises me a lot.”

Hearing this, Aaryav replied that he loves being appreciated: “Sir, no compliment is too much. At least compliments make us feel better.”

When the contestant quizzed Big B about his funky outfit, he replied: “I am wearing this on purpose because I was informed that this is the ‘Juniors’ segment and I must wear clothes that match up to the age of the contestants.”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221214-204205

