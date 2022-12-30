ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘KBC 14’ contestant amuses Big B with her conversation

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan enjoyed playing some interesting games and having a hilarious conversation with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Riyanka Sharma from Indore. She took over the hotseat for the finale episode of the show and entertained the audience and host with her light-hearted conversation.

When the host asked her about her favourite food, she replied it is ‘elaichi’ (cardamom) and he was left in splits. She said it helps in weight loss.

She also added that during her school days her friends used to call her elaichi.

Later, she played an interesting game with the host and asked him to guess the hidden names of his films in the picture.

Big B also spoke about his journey as a host and bonded with the audience in the concluding episode of the show. He said that he is going to take many memories associated with the contestants who took over the hotseat on the show.

For the final episode of the finale week vocalist Sreerama Chandra performed the Telugu version of the song ‘Deva Deva’, Antara Mitra sung the song ‘Kesariya’. and Shilpa Rao performed the female version of the song ‘Ghungroo.’ Later, these three came together to sing the track ‘Shava Shava’ which is from Amitabh Bachchan’s popular film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’.

‘KBVC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221230-185805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s 66th film titled ‘Varisu’

    SS Rajamouli launches trailer of Lavanya Tripathi-starrer ‘Happy Birthday’

    Jr NTR completes 25 years in Telugu film industry

    Anand Bhaskar Collective on creating folk music for ‘Masoom’