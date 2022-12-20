ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

The quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seeing a cheerful 14-year-old contestant Japsimran Kaur from Jalandhar taking over the hotseat.

She surprises him with her intelligent answers and also for coming on the show in school uniform.

He appreciates her for wearing her uniform and asks her why she opted for it. She replies: “Sir, first, because I have come to ‘KBC’, it feels like I have come to give a test. If I give this test in my uniform, it feels like I am giving school examination.”

She adds that she feels proud to be wearing her school uniform. The host praises her for her answer.

She then goes on to talk about her love for her grandmother and how she would like to use the winning amount in the treatment of her knees. Whether she is able to do that or not, it will be seen in the coming episode.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

