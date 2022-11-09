ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘KBC 14’ contestant impresses Big B with his hilarious conversation

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently seen hosting the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ said he had all fun talking to the contestant Bhupendra Choudhary.

Bhupendra Chaudhary, 37, who works as a Programme Executive in N.M. Sadguru water and development foundation told the host about his town.

He said: “Khurai is a part of the Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh, a tehsil which could turn into the 53rd district of Madhya Pradesh as well. In Khurai, there are two or three things that are famous. The first is the agricultural implementation which is brilliant and it is quite famous in India.”

“The second thing is wheat and the third is the Dohela temple where on Makar Sankranti the Dohela festival is celebrated. At 30-40 km, there is a place called Aeran where you can find the roots of tradition and culture.”

“The last is Bhupendra Choudhary, who is sitting in front of you and our MLA is Bhupendra Singh, who is a Minister, and so Khurai only has two famous Bhupens, me and him.”

Listening to how he mentioned himself among all the popular things in Khurai, Big B appreciated him for his wit and cheerful nature.

Furthermore, he also told Big B that during his college days, his friends used to compare him with Shah Rukh Khan.

“During my time in college, there were a few female batchmates who used to call me, ‘Shah Rukh Khan,’ as back in the year 2004-2005, my build and my hairstyle used to resemble him. Till date, I am not aware if they would tease me or not, that’s their angle.”

He also asked the host if he was compared with any of the stars during his college days and the host replied that he was never compared with anyone.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221109-123202

