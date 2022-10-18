ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘KBC 14’ contestant tells Big B how a train journey changed his life

NewsWire
0
0

A 35-year-old scriptwriter Vikram Khurrana told megastar and host Amitabh Bachchan during ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ how travelling in a local train changed his perspective towards life and inspired him to be a scriptwriter.

Vikram, who hails from Mumbai, started his career in finance at an early age because of his father’s deteriorating health but while he was travelling in a local train, a moment changed him completely and he decided to change his profession.

He said: “I used to catch the train that would leave from Kandivali station at 9.02 a.m. If I missed that train, I would get an earful from my boss. Thus I would always strive to catch that train, even if there was no space inside, and I would always find myself standing at the door. At 9.02 a.m. as I was travelling to the office, I was not happy at all, there was an inner voice saying, ‘I need change'”.

He added how he realised that if he was not going to change his profession he will keep travelling in local trains only.

“There was a 14-year-old standing in front of me at the door. Behind him was an 18-year-old boy and behind him I was there and then behind me was a 45-year-old man. At that moment, at the doorway of a train coach, I found my whole life panned out. At 24 I was here, at 18 I travelled by the same train to college and then at 14 too I was there. I did not want to be 45 and standing in the same place. That was the time I decided I wanted to get off the train.”

This is how Vikram decided to do something different and bigger in life. His intelligent answers and interesting story impressed Big B.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221018-181802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adaa Khan, Ankit Tiwari come together for the latest track, ‘Aaram...

    Siddhanth Kapoor talks about his negative character in ‘Bhaukaal 2’

    Drashti Dhami reveals what made her say yes to ‘Duranga’

    Arjun Bijlani recounts his Wagah border visit on I-Day