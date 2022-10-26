Megastar and host Amitabh Bachchan was touched by the love of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Chanchal Singh for her pet and how she considers him as a part of the family.

The 31-year-old Assistant Professor from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh shares with the host about her illness (Multiple Sclerosis) which results in the complete damage of the nerves. It is basically a disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord.

She also shared how she gets menatally relieved by telling her dog Shera about everything. She also said that her pet is like a family member and many came to adopt the dog but her mother clearly said ‘No’ to everyone.

While sharing her experience being on the hotseat, answering questions asked by the superstar, she said: “I am truly grateful that I got this unique and amazing opportunity to be a part of the show and tell my story to everyone.”

The contestant further revealed that it is important that people should be aware of the ailment and the physical and mental issues one goes through while suffering from it.

“People need to be aware of ailments the likes of which I have and the platform of ‘KBC’ helped me share my story, for which I’m thankful. I take back fond memories from my experience, especially talking to Mr Bachchan,” she added.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221026-154206