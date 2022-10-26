ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘KBC 14’ contestant’s love for her pet made Big B emotional

NewsWire
0
0

Megastar and host Amitabh Bachchan was touched by the love of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ contestant Chanchal Singh for her pet and how she considers him as a part of the family.

The 31-year-old Assistant Professor from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh shares with the host about her illness (Multiple Sclerosis) which results in the complete damage of the nerves. It is basically a disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord.

She also shared how she gets menatally relieved by telling her dog Shera about everything. She also said that her pet is like a family member and many came to adopt the dog but her mother clearly said ‘No’ to everyone.

While sharing her experience being on the hotseat, answering questions asked by the superstar, she said: “I am truly grateful that I got this unique and amazing opportunity to be a part of the show and tell my story to everyone.”

The contestant further revealed that it is important that people should be aware of the ailment and the physical and mental issues one goes through while suffering from it.

“People need to be aware of ailments the likes of which I have and the platform of ‘KBC’ helped me share my story, for which I’m thankful. I take back fond memories from my experience, especially talking to Mr Bachchan,” she added.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221026-154206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak, Ranvir Shorey to star in web series...

    ‘Aaa Chaliye’ from Gippy Grewal-starrer ‘Honeymoon’ is a wholesome love ballad

    Akriti Kakar: Music is integral part of growing up in Bengal

    Song ‘Tur Kalleyan’ from Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ unveiled