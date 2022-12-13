ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘KBC 14’: From pet Christy to playing ‘gilli-danda’, Big B rewinds to his childhood

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recalled his first pet and also opened up about why he didn’t have a favourite teacher in his school days on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’.

As 10-year-old Aayansh Bhalotiya from Kolkata took over the hotseat for ‘KBC Juniors’, he played a rapid fire round with the host and asked him different questions about his childhood habits, or what he enjoyed playing as a kid and more.

The host enjoyed his conversation and shared many of the stories from his childhood days. From his favourite sports to first pet and how he was treated in school, he shared many anecdotes with him.

Big B revealed he loved playing ‘Gilli-danda’ and ‘Lattu’. He also revealed that he did not have a favourite teacher as everybody used to reprimand him in school.

Later, the host remembered his first pet which was a Silky Sydney breed, a small dog. The dog had lots of hair and was very cute. His mother named his pet as ‘christy’ which means small in Punjabi.

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

