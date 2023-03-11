The Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC) has expressed ire over a play – ‘Kakkukali’, which they say is an insult to Christianity. However, a section of the Communists and those behind the drama say it’s nothing but an expression of freedom.

The drama is staged by Alapuzha-based Neythal Nataka Sangham which is scripted by K.B. Ajayakumar and directed by Job Madathil. It tells the trials and tribulations faced by a girl who becomes a nun, against the wishes of her Communist father.

KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis condemned the drama stating that it was against the cultural fabric of Kerala and staging it was a blot on the culture of the state.

He has asked the state government to ban staging it.

But, the play director Madathil said that by now they have already staged it at 15 places. He has decided to go ahead with the drama.

The trouble began when opposition came from a pro outfit of the KCBC- Pro Life which raised a banner of revolt when it was to be staged at Guruvayoor’s Municipality’s cultural event in Trissur.

However, the AIYF, the youth wing of the CPI, has come in support of the play, saying that if the creators of the play wish to stage it at Trissur, they will provide all the support for it.

