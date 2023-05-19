Continuing his focus on Maharashtra, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced a month-long programme to expand his party across the western state.

Inaugurating a training camp for the party leaders here, he said the party will undertake an extensive campaign from May 22 to expand in over 45,000 villages and 5,000 municipal wards in civic bodies.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, directed the party leaders to form nine committees at each place comprising farmers, youth, women, backward classes, tribals and minorities.

He asked party workers to go to five villages every day, interact with people and eat with Dalits.

He said the party was also trying to set up offices in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, and Nagpur.

KCR said party flags will be hoisted in every village, ‘Ab ki Baar kisan sarkar’ caps will be distributed, leaders will address the meetings, and books and pamphlets will be distributed in every village.

He asked BRS workers to carry the party material and educate people about the BRS development agenda.

He said 2,000 party stickers will be pasted on bikes and cars in every Assembly constituency. Artists will be roped in to prepare songs. Every month, new songs will be released.

Stating that his BRS is working to bring a qualitative change in the country, he hoped that the change will begin from Maharashtra.

“If you are all ready to fight for change in Maharashtra, I will go to Punjab , Haryana and other northern states soon. You should be active,” he said.

He claimed that the Maharashtra government was already thinking about the Telangana model of development. He called up on farmers to become active. “No need for strikes and dharnas. How long farmers fight. They should also be rulers. Maharashtra will be the first place to bring a change in the country. People of Maharashtra got an opportunity to bring a change in the country,” he said.

This was KCR’s fifth visit to Maharashtra since he changed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into BRS to expand the party across the country.

“India will remain the same unless there is a qualitative change. India is blessed with abundant water resources which is double to the entire India’s requirement. Water is a precious commodity which is not manufactured in any factory. We are not handling water resources in an effective manner. Farmers are struggling dueA to water shortage. They are paying a heavy price for not managing water resources,” he said.

The BRS leader said that every Maharashtra town is facing a drinking water crisis. “Why is this situation prevailing in Akola, Solapur and other major towns? When will this situation change? Who will change the situation? There is no doubt the present leaders will not change the prevailing situation in Maharashtra. No party is making an effort towards bringing a change,” he said.

