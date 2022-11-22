Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the killing of Forest Range Officer Srinivasa Rao by tribals in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the slain officer.

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the family of the FRO.

He directed Director General of Police Mahender Reddy to take action to ensure harshest punishment to the guilty.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure that the slain FRO’s family receive his salary every month and after the retirement age, the pension.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, also asked officials to provide government job to a family member of the FRO on compassionate grounds.

He directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange for the last rites of the FRO with state honours. He also wanted Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, minister from undivided Khammam district P. Ajay Kumar to attend the last rites and monitor all arrangements.

KCR made it clear that the government will not tolerate attack on any government employee discharging his duties.

Assuring that the government will stand by the government employees, the Chief Minister asked them to discharge their duties without fear.

Chandrugonda Forest Range Officer (FRO) Chalamala Srinivasa Rao (42) was killed in the attack by some tribals claiming right over podu lands.

The cultivators belonging to the Guttikoya tribe attacked him with sharp-edged weapons near Yerrabodu in Bendalapadu forest area.

The incident occurred when the officer tried to protect the plantation taken up by the Forest Department.

20221122-192602