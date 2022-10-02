INDIA

KCR convenes crucial party meet on national party plans

NewsWire
0
1

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao convened a high level meeting on Sunday afternoon to discuss his plans for national politics, party sources said.

The Chief Minister’s Cabinet colleagues and the heads of the party’s 33 district units have been reportedly summoned to discuss details of the national party, which is expected to be announced on October 5, on the auspicious occasion od Vijaya Dasami.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known as, has already made public his intentions to form a national alternative to BJP.

With BJP aiming to dislodge TRS in the next Telangana assembly elections in 2023, KCR has become extremely combative against the Prime Minister and BJP in recent times.

Over the past few months, KCR made flying visits to several opposition-ruled states to discuss ways and means to thwart the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary polls. In this connection, he had met Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, and Stalin among others. Janata Dal(Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had recently met KCR in Hyderabad.

20221002-130802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED grills Dhinakaran for 9 hours in two leaves symbol bribery...

    CM among 24 candidates in fray for Tripura bypolls

    ‘Taarak Mehta’ producer says Sachin Shroff best as Shailesh Lodha’s replacement

    Rs 2.27 lakh crore annual Budget for Gujarat