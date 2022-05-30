Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha on Monday posed eight questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on completion of their eight years in office.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader asked the questions about promises that Modi government failed to keep.

Kavitha, a member of state Legislative Council, made a series of tweets with hashtag ‘aath saal- Janta behal’.

“Empowering nari Shakti by giving them an equal footing. Where is the Women reservation Bill, Modi ji?” she asked.

“While the GDP of our country is falling, the one GDP on rise is – Gas- Diesel- Petrol and where has the money from this exponential rise been invested?” reads another tweet by the former MP.

Kavitha also wanted to know when will the bias towards Telangana end? When will the BJP Govt uphold Pending dues worth Rs 7,000 crores be duly given to our state?

“With inflation at a record breaking high, when will we as a country see ‘Acche Din’ of ‘Mehengai Mukt Bharat’,” she asked.

“Failed law and order, failed systems – When will the non- PR and real ‘Amrit Kaal’ be given to the people of India?”

“Farmers are the heartbeat of India, but today the paddy farmers and turmeric farmers of Telangana suffer at the hands of BJP for seeking minimum acknowledgment of their hard work,” she wrote.

Rozgaar ki Maar – the reality of Modi Govt’s “New India” where crores of Indians are struggling to find an employment that provides them with minimum income support.

Finally, will there be a day when the #PMCares truly to tell the nation the truth and the accountability of funds? she added.

