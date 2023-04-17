INDIA

KCR delighted over Telangana villages bagging maximum national awards

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday expressed delight over Telangana gram panchayats receiving 13 out of the 46 national awards.

These gram panchayats received the awards for several development themes, including greenery and cleanliness, which were presented by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on Monday.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said that it is a matter of pride for all that Telangana clinched the awards in eight categories out of nine theme-based sections in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Panchayat Satat Vikas awards.

“As many as 2.5 lakh village panchayats from across the country competed for these awards, out of which only 46 villages got them. Out of this, Telangana won 13 awards. It means 30 per cent of the total national awards announced have been bagged by Telangana,” said KCR as he noted that it is a great moment that the state won the first four ranks out of 13.

KCR also congratulated Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, Sarpanchs of the respective villages, MPPs, Zilla Parishad Chairmen and Panchayati Raj department officials for receiving the awards from the hands of the President during the ‘National Conference on the Promotion of Panchayats – Awards Ceremony’ held at the Vigyana Bhavan in Delhi on Monday.

The Chief Minister said that these awards are testimony to the rural development activities, including the ‘Palle Pragathi’, implemented by the state government. He said Telangana has become a role model for the country.

KCR also said that Telangana is in the top position in every aspect in the development of panchayats and will continue its efforts for the development of all rural areas across the country with the spirit of winning the highest number of awards.

20230417-200203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four die while manufacturing illicit liquor in UP

    Live-in couple commits suicide in Gurugram

    ‘Time to abolish the entire sum of morality’

    President offers prayers at Srisailam temple