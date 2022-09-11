Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and and JD-S leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday discussed the agenda of the national party proposed to be launched by the former.

The Janata Dal-Secular leader met KCR, as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader is popularly known, at the latter’s official residence and they discussed a wide range of issues relating to national politics during the three-hour long meeting.

KCR told Kumaraswamy that the formation of the national party and formulation of policies will soon take place after continuing discussions with intellectuals, economists, and experts from various fields and reaching a consensus on an alternative national agenda.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, they discussed the threat of a political and governance crisis in the country if the BJP’s “destructive political moves are not stopped”. They felt that people of the country are waiting for an alternative political platform that will carry on the spirit of the Indian Constitution by integrating all communities irrespective of castes, religions and regions, it said.

The two leaders arrived at a consensus that they should put an end to the BJP rule, which is exploiting emotional issues, and use the upcoming general elections as a platform for that.

Kumaraswamy asserted that the immense experience of KCR, who achieved Telangana state by uniting all sections and moving forward in a democratic and peaceful manner, is required by the country in the present situation.

He felt that KCR should move forward to constitute an alternative front in the national politics and play a key role and assured his full support. He added that the country urgently needs a senior leader like KCR in the wake of the space for an alternative in the current national politics.

Kumaraswamy congratulated KCR saying that the entire country is discussing the development achieved by Telangana in just a span of eight years and the whole nation also wants to have similar development.

The TRS leader stressed the need to collectively thwart the conspiracies to create division among people. The two leaders discussed the “dangerous and selfish political path” adopted by the BJP government at the Centre and its consequences and expressed serious concerns.

They arrived at a consensus that they will protect the country from being pushed into dangerous religious hatred in any situation. In this direction, they stressed the need for unity of all alternative political forces to safeguard the spirit of the country’s democratic federalism.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister said that people are waiting for an alternative to the BJP across the country. He urged KCR to foray into national politics and contribute his part for the qualitative progress of the country. He said he would extend full support if a political party is established for that purpose

The two leaders felt that people have come to an opinion that the Congress is not a strong alternative to the BJP and they lost faith in the Congress leadership. They discussed the urgent need for the unity of regional parties so that the spirit of democratic federation will flourish.

KCR told Kumaraswamy that there is increasing pressure on him to enter national politics and lead the country like Telangana. He said that people are extending their support in public meetings everywhere during his district tours with cheers and slogans to fight against the BJP and Modi’s anti-people and autocratic attitude.

He asserted that people are completely against the BJP, which is constantly creating problems in Telangana, which is running on the path of progress.

The two leaders condemned the anti-farmer policies adopted by the BJP government at the Centre, which is acting as “an anti-farmer” government and is indulging in conspiracies to undermine domestic agriculture.

