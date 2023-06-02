INDIA

KCR expresses grief over train tragedy in Odisha

NewsWire
0
0

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed deep grief over the train accident near Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Balasore district of Odisha.

Terming this as the most unfortunate incident, the Chief Minister expressed his grief over the death of several people and serious injuries in this terrible accident.

The CM conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

He requested the state and Union Governments to take steps to provide better treatment to the injured and extend adequate support to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

20230602-233803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg boss 16’: Archana, Vikkas fight over tea, Archana throws hot...

    Army chief flies sortie in IAF’s Apache helicopter in Ladakh

    WBSSC scam: ED permitted to question Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee in...

    NIA cleans J&K, shatters Pak sponsored terror eco-system