YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila on Sunday lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for his failure to develop Warangal and recalled that he had promised to develop the city as Dallas.

She addressed a massive public meeting near Hanamkonda petrol bunk as part of her ongoing padyatra.

She highlighted that CM KCR had earlier promised an annual fund of Rs 300 crore to the corporation, irrespective of its revenues. His hollow promise of transforming Warangal into Dallas is a lie, she said.

The YSRTP leader said that KCR’s other promises such as making Warangal an IT hub on the lines of Hyderabad, generating thousands of jobs, reviving Mamnoor airstrip into a full-fledged airport, industrialisation, metro rail for the city, all have been fake promises.

“What about the model journalist colony supposed to be the world’s largest,” she asked.

Sharmila said land for Mega Textile Park was acquired with high-handedness but not even a single plant can be seen. “What happened to the underground drainage system? Floods wreak havoc but no traces of sidewalls or other relief and reconstruction measures as promised?” she asked.

She said that last year’s untimely rains damaged crops in 56,000 acres in the district and 25,000 farmers suffered losses to the tune of Rs 900 crore, but no compensation was paid.

“Even the great poet Sri Kaloji Narayan Rao was insulted. Where is the world class auditorium named after him?” Sharmila questioned.

