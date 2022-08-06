Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has no moral courage to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence he is boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting with lame-duck excuses.

Sanjay lashed out at KCR for his remarks made at the press conference. He said if the chief minister was really worried about the state, he could have raised the concern at the meeting. He said KCR’s decision to boycott the meeting amounted to insulting democratic institutions.

Sanjay said KCR never showed interest in going to official meetings during the last eight years. The BJP leader remarked that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president visits Delhi only for political benefit and to meet leaders of political parties but never went there for the sake of people.

“KCR is saying that he is boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting but the days are not far when people of Telangana will boycott him,” he said.

Reacting to KCR’s remarks, Sanjay said the chief minister was giving a lecture on the history of Planning Commission, co-operative federalism and democratic spirit but not doing his duty.

Stating there is a shortage of teachers in the educational institutions in Telangana, he advised the KCR to go and give lectures there on how he failed as the chief minister.

The BJP leader said before speaking on the NPAs of companies in the country, KCR should explain why industries are getting shut down in Hyderabad.

He said it was ironic that the chief minister was speaking about imports from other countries when his government is unable to make Bathukamma sarees in Telangana and is sourcing the same from Surat.

Bandi Sanjay also wanted to know why KCR imported furniture for Pragati Bhavan (official residence of Chief Minister) from China.

Alleging that KCR is responsible for suicides of farmers, weavers, intermediate students, unemployed and employees, the BJP leader said it was shameful that he is criticising the Centre.

Sanjay also referred to KCR’s remark that he stayed in Delhi for 5 days and forced the Centre to allow the state to raise debt of Rs 10,000 crore.

“KCR said that last year, the Centre did not give more than Rs 5,000 crore to the state. If the Centre had really not provided the funds, what was he doing for one year,” he asked

The BJP state chief also asked if KCR will apologise in Assembly if proved that Centre had given more than Rs 5,000 crore.

Sanjay remarked that NITI Aayog doesn’t exclusively work for KCR and only gives strategic advice on policy issues to make the economy strong.

