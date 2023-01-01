Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has wished that the new year usher in a new “people’s politics” and governance in the country.

He hoped that 2023 will pave the way to bring in qualitative growth in the lives of people of Telangana.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president greeted the people of Telangana as well as the entire country on the occasion of the new year.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, stated that a qualitative change in lives can be brought by reviewing the past, analysing the present and properly planning the future.

“Youth should frame their own specific goals and move forward to achieve their ambitions. One can be successful in achieving goals when they have the right attitude towards life and strong willpower,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that despite facing hurdles, problems and discrimination, Telangana’s growth trajectory stands as a role model for all, and a perfect example to the country.

He stated that within no time Telangana became a role model for the country in terms of development and welfare.

KCR hoped that people will live happier and healthier with new hopes and goals in 2023.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also extended her greetings and best wishes to people on the occasion of new year.

“Let’s all take a decision to continue the successful battle against all social ills and poor health in 2023 and bring in a society that is equal, just, friendly, inclusive, peaceful, sustainable, and healthy,” she said.

“Because of sustained efforts, India could able to control Covid-19 successfully. We are now leading G-20 Nations. Similarly, I wish that India will have many more successful achievements in the New Year and the years to follow,” the governor added.

