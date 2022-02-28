INDIA

KCR in Delhi to meet Kejriwal, other leaders

By NewsWire
Intensifying his efforts to bring together like-minded parties for a anti-BJP front, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reached Delhi on Monday night to meet leaders of various parties over next couple of days.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief left for the national capital in a special aircraft. According to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) late Monday night, KCR, as Rao is popularly known, was accompanied by some cabinet colleagues and senior leaders of his TRS.

The TRS chief is likely to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday. He is also likely to call on leaders of other national parties.

KCR’s visit to the national capital came eight days after his visit to Mumbai, where he met Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on February 20.

