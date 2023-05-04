Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the party’s central office at Vasant Vihar area of the national capital on Thursday.

KCR, as the BRS chief is popularly known, hoisted the party flag in the office premises of BRS Bhavan and later participated in puja. Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, he inaugurated BRS Bhavan at the auspicious time of 1.05 p.m. by cutting the ribbon.

After inaugurating the BRS building, he occupied the BRS chief’ seat in his chambers on the first floor and took charge by signing the documents. Top BRS leaders, BRS MPs, Ministers, other leaders and activists congratulated him.

Posters and banners welcoming KCR were displayed all along the 2 km stretch around the new BRS office. The entire building was filled with religious fervour with the Yagam and chanting vedic mantras by the priests.

A large number of BRS workers thronged the office premises since morning. This created an atmosphere of a big excitement among the leaders and party workers.

BRS leaders and activists arrived in big numbers and accorded a warm welcome to BRS chief with flower bouquets. The party leaders and workers indulged in big celebrations after the inauguration of the BRS office.

A thick security blanket has been thrown around the BRS head office. Telangana and Delhi Police tightened security from Vasantha Vihar Metro station to BRS Bhavan.

Normal vehicular traffic was stopped for a while. The inauguration of the BRS office was held amid tight security arrangements.

The office of BRS Bhavan is designed in the most magnificent manner as per the Vastu shastra standards. The BRS party chief’s office is established on the first floorA of the building. Separate chambers are allotted to the BRS President and Working President. Along with these, a total of 18 rooms are available in the BRS Bhavan for other purposes.

A spacious meeting hall will be used for party meetings in the BRS Bhavan.

BRS leaders say the expansion of the party will speed up with the opening of the BRS central office in the national capital.

Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, IT and Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, BRS Parliamentary Party Leader in Rajya Sabha K. Keshava Rao, BRS Parliamentary Party Leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao, MPs Joginapally Santhosh Kumar, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, B.B.A. Patil, Venkatesh Neta, Maloth Kavitha, Badugula Lingaya Yadav, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Special Representative of Telangana government in Delhi Manda Jagannatham, BRS Kisan Cell President Gurnam Singh Chaduni and others participated.

