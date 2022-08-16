Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday came down heavily on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not attending ‘At Home’ hosted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Independence Day.

He alleged that the chief minister was repeatedly insulting the governor. He said KCR violated the traditions by staying away from ‘At Home’ hosted by the governor at Raj Bhavan.

Kishan Reddy told reporters that since KCR was worried over the ground slipping beneath his feet due to growing strength of the BJP in the state, he was resorting to such moves.

He said the TRS chief was also frustrated as he was losing hopes of making his son K.T. Rama Rao the chief minister.

The union minister said KCR was committing one mistake after the other. He advised the TRS leader to respect the institutions and traditions.

“In a society, institutions are important and not the individuals. KCR may be there today, will not be there tomorrow but institutions will remain forever,” he said.

The BJP leader also claimed that people were ready to send TRS and KCR home. He alleged that TRS is resorting to attacks on those leaders who are coming forward to join the BJP.

Kishan Reddy said the TRS leaders were trying to stall state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s padyatra out of frustration.

The Central minister also dismissed KCR’s criticism of the Modi government and remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not need any certificate from the TRS leader.

Earlier, BJP spokesman K. Krishna Sagar Rao said that KCR’s uninformed and callous absence at ‘At Home’ is a big violation of protocol in the national celebration of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

He described CM KCR’s absence as an insult to the national celebration of Independence Day in Telangana.

“It’s unbecoming of the chief minister to politicise even national events, and lower the dignity of constitutional office of the state governor,” he said.

Rao said that BJP strongly condemns the low level politics of CM KCR in degrading the spirit of the Indian Constitution and democracy.

