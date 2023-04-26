Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has made a controversial statement that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is more dangerous than gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was recently gunned down in Uttar Pradesh.

Sanjay Kumar tweeted on Wednesday that Chief Minister KCR is a gangster to all the gangsters. He said while Atiq Ahmed threatened people with guns, KCR is using police to threaten and ‘Dharani’ to harass common man.

‘Dharani’ is a portal launched by KCR government for land transactions.

He reiterated the demand for a probe by a sitting judge into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak. “We don’t trust the Special Investigation Team set up by the KCR government,” he said.

Sanjay Kumar, who is also a Member of Parliament, stated that SITs constituted to probe Miyapur land scam, Intermediate students’ suicides and drugs case never submitted report their reports.

The BJP leader addressed a protest march in Mahabubnagar last night to highlight the problems of unemployed in the state.

He claimed that the response was tremendous to the march titled ‘Nirudyogula Gosa BJP Bharosa’. He said the BJP would continue to fight for justice for unemployed youth.

The BJP leader said that a person who can’t even properly conduct examinations has no right to remain in power.

This was the second major protest organised by the BJP over the issue. Last week, a protest was organised in Warangal.

The BJP is looking to cash in on the TSPSC paper leak which has affected thousands of unemployed who had appeared in various examinations for recruitment in government departments.

As the Assembly elections in the state are scheduled later this year, the BJP is going all out to target the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government on the paper leak scam.

The saffron party has already demanded the resignation of state minister for information technology and KCR’s son K. T. Rama Rao over the paper leak.

During a public meeting at Chevella on April 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also trained guns on BRS over paper leak.

“The future of lakhs of youth was destroyed by the KCR government. Youth will hold you accountable in coming elections,” Shah said.

Stating that there are over 2 lakh vacancies in the state, the BJP leader said the KCR government did not fill them even in two terms and was now trying to fill up 80,000 posts and even in this it leaked question papers.

