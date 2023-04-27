Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Thursday completed 22 years with the party president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao launching the formation day celebrations.

This is the first formation day after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

KCR hoisted the BRS flag at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, to formally inaugurate the party formation day celebrations.

Accompanied by BRS general secretary K. Keshava Rao and other senior leaders, he paid floral tributes to Telangana Thalli.

KCR is also presiding over BRS general body meeting, which is expected to set the tone for Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

The meeting, attended by 300 BRS leaders including ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, will discuss and pass a few resolutions including political resolutions.

In view of the summer, BRS has decided not to hold plenary on formation day. BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao announced that a massive public meeting BRS Maha Sabha will be held at Warangal on October 10.

TRS was floated by KCR on April 27, 2001 after resigning from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to revive the movement for statehood to Telangana.

Telangana came into existence as a separate state on June 2, 2014. BRS formed the first government in the new state and retained power in 2018.

As a precursor to the formation day celebrations, meetings of party delegates were held at constituency level on April 25. These meetings were presided over by Assembly in-charges and local MLAs. Party’s district unit presidents will coordinate the programmes.

The BRS held party meetings titled Athmeeya Sammelan across the state during the last few weeks to discuss various issues including the development achieved by the state under BRS rule, welfare schemes being implemented by the state government and the programmes undertaken by the party.

On the occasion of party formation day, BRS leader K. Kavitha recalled that KCR began the journey with a handful people and went on to achieve a separate state and placed Telangana at the top position in the country during the nine-year rule.

Kavitha noted that BRS is now working for the country’s development and for farmers’ rule.

KCR’s daughter tweeted that while yesterday BRS struggled for liberation of Telangana Thalli, today it is striving for the golden future of Bharat Mata.

