Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Friday slammed Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for making Telangana “bankrupt” during his seven year rule.

On the second day of his Praja Asheerwada Yatra, he alleged that ‘Telangana Talli’ has become a hostage in the hands of Rao and his family.

The BJP leader alleged that Rao and his family looted thousands of crores in the names of contracts, misused the tax payers’ money, and pushed the state into a debt trap.

Addressing public meeting at various places in Mahabubabad district, he said the Centre was providing funds for rural development but the state was not spending these.

Tension prevailed at Thorrur when leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and some Dalit groups tried to stop the yatra demanding that the Bill for categorisation of Scheduled Castes for reservation be passed in the Parliament. Police arrested the protestors.

Later addressing another meeting at Wardhannapet, Kishan Reddy exuded confidence that the BJP will win by-election in Huzurabad Assembly constituency despite all the “conspiracies” of Rao and his party.

“People want a change and BJP and E. Rajender is definitely going to win Huzurabad seat,” he said.

He also slammed the Chief Minister for failing to fulfill his poll promises. He said though seven years have passed, poor families in the state were still waiting for double bed room houses but KCR has built his house on 10 acres in just four months.

Addressing a meeting at Kamalapur in Huzurabad constituency, the BJP leader alleged that sand, liquor and land mafia were ruling the state and people want to see the saffron flag flying high.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will come to power in the state in 2023, he said the change people want to see would begin from Huzurabad.

The minister on Thursday started his three-day yatra at Nallabandagudem near Kodad in Suryapet district to propagate the Central government’s schemes among people.

He is visiting his home state for the first time after his elevation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet.

The yatra will cover 305 km across eight Parliament segments and 17 Assembly constituencies.

–IANS

ms/vd