Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has reached out to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about the health condition of his father and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Rao’s office stated that the chief minister had telephoned Akhilesh Yadav on Monday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, who has been undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital over the last few days, had been shifted to the intensive care unit on Sunday after his condition deteriorated.

KCR, as the Telangana chief minister is popularly known, had told Mulayam that he will meet him in Delhi after the Dasara festival, a statement from the chief minister’s office stated.

KCR is expected to announce the launch of his national party on October 5 in Hyderabad following which he is likely to organise a public meeting in Delhi on October 9.

KCR’s son K.T. Rama Rao has also been following up on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health status.

The TRS working president and Telangana industries minister said that he has spoken to Akhilesh Yadav regarding his father’s health.

“Telephoned Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Ji and inquired about the well-being of Mulayam Singh Ji, who is hospitalized. My best wishes & prayers for Sri Mulayam Ji’s speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

