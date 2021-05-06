Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday mourned the death of former union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal President Chowdary Ajit Singh.

The chief minister said Ajit Singh who worked as Cabinet minister several times had continued the proud legacy of his father Chowdary Charan Singh and became known as the farmers’ leader in the country.

KCR recalled that Ajit Singh had extended his wholehearted support to the separate Telangana statehood movement and the political process of Telangana becoming a separate State.

The CM said people in Telangana would always remember those who extended their support to the Telangana people’s aspirations. He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

State ministers Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar and Indrakaran Reddy have also mourned the death of Ajit Singh.

Koppula Eshwar, in his condolence message, said Ajit Singh backed the movement for statehood to Telangana and participated in various meetings to show his support.

Kamalakar recalled that Ajit Singh extended his full support to the Telangana movement at the national level. He said as successor of Charan Singh and farmers’ leader, Ajit Singh formed RLD to play a key role in Uttar Pradesh and national politics.

Kamalakar said people of Telangana would always remember Ajit Singh for his support to Telangana movement.

–IANS

ms/in