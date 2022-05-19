Aiming to play a key role in national politics with an alternative agenda, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake a nation-wide tour, starting from Friday.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief will meet eminent personalities from fields of politics, economy, and media during his tour, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced late on Thursday.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, will be leaving for Delhi on Friday. He will call on leaders of various political parties in the national capital. He will also meet leading economists and discuss the country’s economic situation with them.

The Chief Mminister will also interact with journalists from various national media houses.

The TRS chief will leave for Chandigarh on May 22. He will console families of 600 farmers who died during the movement against three farm laws enacted by the Centre. He, along with his Delhi and Punjab counterparts, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, respectively, will present a cheque of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased farmers.

After the Narendra Modi government withdrew the three controversial farm laws, the TRS government had announced the compensation for farmers who died during the year-long movement.

During the programme to be held in Chandigarh, cheques will be handed over to families of farmers who belonged to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

On May 26, the Telangana Chief Minister will reach Bengaluru. He will call on former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. The next day, he will leave for Ralegan Siddhi where he will meet prominent social activist Anna Hazare. From there, he will go to Shirdi for Saibaba’s darshan and will then return to Hyderabad.

According to the CMO, KCR will leave for a visit to West Bengal and Bihar on May 29 or 30. He will console the families of Indian Army personnel who were martyred in clashes with Chinese PLA troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. He will present cheques to the families of the martyrs.

In March, KCR visited Ranchi. He, along with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of two soldiers.

KCR had announced in 2020 that the state government would give Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 19 soldiers who hailed from various states.

The Telangana government had given Rs 5 crore for the family of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who along with 19 soldiers, was killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15, 2020. Santosh Babu was a resident of Suryapet town in Telangana.

