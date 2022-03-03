KCR to hand over aid to families of two jawans in Ranchi

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Ranchi on Friday to fulfill his promise to extend support to the families of Army personnel killed in Galwan Valley clashes on the border with China.

KCR along with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren will hand over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of two soldiers. The event will be held at Soren’s official residence at Ranchi.

KCR had announced Rs 5 crore for the family of Col B. Santosh Babu, who who along with 19 soldiers, was killed in the clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh on June 15, 2020. Santosh Babu was a resident of Suryapet town in Telangana.

KCR had also announced that the state government would give Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 19 soldiers who hailed from various states.

To keep his promise, the Chief Minister would go to Jharkhand and give financial assistance to families of the two jawans who were martyred, said the CMO here.

Since the model code of conduct is in force in various states due to the ongoing Assembly elections, the Chief Minister will extend help to families of other Jawans later.

KCR, also the president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), is camping in Delhi for the last three days to hold talks with leaders of various parties as part of his efforts to forge an alliance against the BJP.

20220304-002405