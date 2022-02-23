KCR vows to put India on right track

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday vowed to put the country on the right track and said he was even ready to sacrifice his life for the purpose.

The Chief Minister, who is leading the efforts to cobble together an anti-BJP alliance, reiterated his national ambitions while inaugurating Mallanna Sagar, India’s largest man-made reservoir, in the state’s Siddipet district.

“Come what may, to put the country on the right track, if need be, I will sacrifice my last drop of blood. I will set right the country and will march forward,” he told a public meeting.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief voiced concern over the country losing its way and remarked that an “evil system” is prevailing. “Disgusting things are happening. Havoc is being created in the name of religion and caste,” he said and cited the current situation in neighbouring Karnataka.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said some people including IAS officers shared with him how their children studying in Bengaluru were scared to go to schools and colleges due to the situation created there in the name of religion.

The TRS chief said that the image of Bangalore known as Silicon Valley of India took a beating due to the “hate” being spread at educational institutions. Pointing out that Hyderabad is next only to Bengaluru in terms of IT exports and was attracting huge investments, he cautioned people against the path being followed by the neighbouring state.

KCR termed communalism a cancer and called for rooting it out. “This evil posed a threat to the country. We should not allow this cancer to spread. We should throw it out of the country,” he said.

He said all states and regions of the country can develop and prosper if the government at the Centre is virtuous and does not divide people in the name of religion and caste. He said nobody would come to invest in a state or a country where there is communal strife and there is no peace and law and order.

He told people that since they were in public life and were determined to do good to people, they can’t be mute spectators to what was happening in the country.

“I am going ahead to impact national politics. For this, I will utilise all the strength the God has given me, and will use all my intellect,” he said.

KCR said despite no support from the Centre, Telangana made rapid strides in all sectors during the last seven years and has emerged as the role model for the entire country.

He listed out the schemes implemented by his government to ensure 24 hour electricity supply to all sectors, drinking water to every household, welfare of farmers and all other sections of people.

